Prince Andrew's accuser says FBI warned her about 'credible' death threat









Virginia Roberts Giuffre, centre, says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Picture: Bebeto Matthews/AP London - The woman who accuses Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17 claimed on Thursday that the FBI have warned of a ‘credible’ death threat against her. Virginia Roberts, the most high-profile victim of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, made the announcement hours after claiming that ‘too many evil people’ wanted to silence her. In a post on Twitter, Miss Roberts said: ‘I have been informed from the FBI there has been a credible death threat against me. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me.’ It comes ten days after her extraordinary BBC Panorama interview during which she described feeling ‘ashamed and dirty’ after allegedly having sex with Andrew. Her intervention has fuelled demands for the Duke of York to give evidence to the FBI about his relationship with millionaire paedophile Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in a US prison in August while awaiting trial. Although a photograph exists showing Andrew with his arm around Miss Roberts’s waist, he has claimed to have no knowledge of ever meeting her.

In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future. I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me 🦋 https://t.co/FR5e1yZMs8 — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 12, 2019

He has disputed her account and insisted he could not have been at the London night club where the alleged encounter took place because he was taking his daughter Beatrice to a Pizza Express. But following the prince’s disastrous Newsnight interview last month, a British woman contacted lawyers to say she remembered seeing him at Tramp with the blonde teenager.

On Wednesday, Miss Roberts – who now uses her married name Virginia Giuffre - issued a separate message online about her mental health. The 36-year-old wrote: ‘I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP – if something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted [sic].’

She lives in Cairns, Australia, with her husband and three children. She is one of more than 80 women who say they were abused by Epstein.

Prince Andrew has vigorously denied her claims and said he is willing to co-operate with authorities ‘if required’.

Daily Mail