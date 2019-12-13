London - The woman who accuses Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17 claimed on Thursday that the FBI have warned of a ‘credible’ death threat against her.
Virginia Roberts, the most high-profile victim of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, made the announcement hours after claiming that ‘too many evil people’ wanted to silence her.
In a post on Twitter, Miss Roberts said: ‘I have been informed from the FBI there has been a credible death threat against me. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me.’
It comes ten days after her extraordinary BBC Panorama interview during which she described feeling ‘ashamed and dirty’ after allegedly having sex with Andrew. Her intervention has fuelled demands for the Duke of York to give evidence to the FBI about his relationship with millionaire paedophile Epstein.