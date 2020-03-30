Prince Charles out of self-isolation after coronavirus infection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

London - Prince Charles is now out of self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus. The 71-year-old royal - who is heir to the British throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II - was confirmed to have tested positive for the potentially deadly respiratory illness last week, but in an update from Clarence House it has been revealed that Charles has completed a seven-day isolation period and is making a strong recovery. A statement released on Monday read: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation." The statement continued to say that the prince is in "good health" and is "operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply nationwide". The UK government has told citizens that if they display any symptoms of the disease that they must isolate for seven days.

Prince Charles' wife 72-year-old Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, must stay in isolation for 14 days in accordance with guidelines for family members who have been in contact with somebody infected but have not developed symptoms themselves.

Charles is believed to have developed minor symptoms two weekends ago while he was at Highgrove House in Gloucester and he flew privately to Scotland where he receieved an NHS test which confirmed that he was carrying coronavirus.

A Clarence House spokesperson previously said: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999

Bang Showbiz