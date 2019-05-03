Items of baby clothing are displayed next to boxes of biscuits with photographs of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex on the lid in the window of a gift shop in Windsor. Picture: Phil Noble/Reuters

London - Britain's Prince Harry on Friday cut short a scheduled visit to The Netherlands next week amid speculation that the birth of his first child with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is imminent. "Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by the royal family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday," Buckingham Palace said.

Instead of two days, Harry is now set to be in Amsterdam for one.

"The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday, May 9, for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned," it said in a statement.

Harry, 34, is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and second son of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and the late Princess Diana.

He married US former actress Meghan Markle, 37, in a spectacular wedding at the royal Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple's child will be seventh in line to British throne and is expected to hold dual citizenship of Britain and the United States.

The royal couple are expected to unveil the infant to the public a few days after the birth.

dpa