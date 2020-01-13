London - Britain's Prince Harry is expected to meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other senior royals on Monday to discuss his plans to "step back" from royal duties.
Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that they will seek a lower profile, build financial independence and divide their time between Britain and North America as they "carve out a progressive new role."
The queen will hold talks with her grandson at her Sandringham estate in eastern England on the future roles of Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the BBC and other British media quoted royal sources as saying.
Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan have not confirmed plans for a meeting.
Many commentators and British tabloid newspapers have criticized the couple's plans.