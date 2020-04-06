Prince Harry's US citizenship 'on hold'

London - Prince Harry will not apply to become an American citizen for the foreseeable future, it was reported on Sunday.

He is also understood to be holding off applying for a green card, which would give him the right to live and work permanently in the US. It would also allow him to later become a citizen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Canada to California with son Archie last month before the border closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are understood to be renting in LA, where Meghan’s mother Doria lives, while they hunt for a family home. Applying for citizenship would require Harry to renounce his titles and expose him to US taxation on his earnings worldwide.

"The duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point," a royal source told The Sunday Times.