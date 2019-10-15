Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, right, escorts Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate as they arrive at the Nur Khan base in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. They are on a five-day visit, which authorities say will help further improve relations between the two countries. Photo: AP Photo/B.K. Bangash.

Islamabad - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate were on Tuesday set to meet Pakistani leaders and speak at a public event on the first full day of their visit to the country, officials said. More than 1 000 troops and police guards were deployed to secure a highly-fortified red zone in Islamabad where the royal couple stayed after their arrival late Monday.

The couple, known also as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan over lunch, an official at the premier's office told dpa.

A separate meeting was also planned with President Arif Alvi, the Foreign Ministry said, without giving any details on the time and venue due to security concerns.

Prince William and Kate are also to participate in a charity event organised for young people, the ministry added. The couple are expected to speak at the occasion.