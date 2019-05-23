Vienna - Austrians will be able to pay their last respects to motorsport icon Niki Lauda next week at St Stephen's, Vienna's main cathedral, a church official told dpa.
The closed coffin will be put on display in the gothic cathedral next Wednesday, followed by a public requiem mass.
The burial of the Austrian triple F1 world champion will only be attended by his family, which has declined an offer by the city of Vienna to erect a cenotaph in Lauda's honour at the city's main cemetery.
Lauda died Monday at the age of 70 in a Zurich hospital, having failed to regain his health after a lung transplant last year.
Following his successful racing career, Lauda bought, managed and sold airlines as an aviation entrepreneur.
He had served as non-executive chairman of the Mercedes F1 team since 2012.dpa