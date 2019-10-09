Pakistani doctor Shakil Afridi. File picture: Qazi Rauf/AP

Islamabad - A court in Pakistan on Wednesday warned a government prosecutor about seeking to adjourn the appeal of a doctor who helped the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) trace al-Qaeda's founding chief Osama bin Laden, officials and a lawyer said. The Peshawar High Court adjourned the hearing into Doctor Shakeel Afridi's appeal until October 22, with a warning that no further delay would be tolerated, his lawyer Qamar Nadeem said.

Afridi is accused of running a fake polio vaccination drive in the northern Pakistani city of Abbottabad to confirm the presence of bin Laden in a compound.

It was after the confirmation by Afridi that US Navy SEALs stormed the hideout in a night raid to kill bin Laden in 2011, ending one of the longest running manhunts in history.

Afridi is considered a hero by the United States but a traitor in Pakistan, where he was handed 23-year jail term on charges of funding a militant group affiliated with the Taliban in 2012.