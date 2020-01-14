Protesters take to Lebanon's streets for 'week of anger' against leaders









An anti-government protester flashes the victory sign and waves a Lebanese flag, as other protesters block a main road in Beirut during ongoing protests against the ruling elite. Picture: Hussein Malla/AP Beirut - Lebanese anti-government demonstrators returned to the streets on Tuesday for what they described as "a week of anger" that they hope will put pressure on political leaders. Lebanon has been gripped by nationwide protests since October 17, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri. After a break of several weeks, the reluctance of Lebanese leaders to form a new government and the country's deteriorating economic situation reignited protests. "Enough is enough," shouted one demonstrator on a road leading to the capital Beirut. Protesters used burning tyres to block main roads and stop people from going to work, as main roads in south, eastern and northern were also blocked by protesters.

An anti-government protester shouts slogans, during ongoing protests against the ruling elite in Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Hussein Malla/AP

Lebanese army soldiers and police were deployed to try to open major roads.

An anti-government protester, right, argues with a police officer, as protesters blocking a main road in Beirut during ongoing protests against the ruling elite which they accuse of corruption and being responsible for the country's financial crisis. Picture: Hussein Malla/AP

In December, Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Hassan Diab, a university professor, to form the new government after binding consultations with parliamentary blocs.

But so far Diab has not been able to form a government due to political bickering between the various Lebanese political parties.

"We gave Diab few weeks to form a government. Now it is over, we will be back on the streets," said one protester.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, while protests against corruption and mismanagement have gripped the country since October. Picture: Hussein Malla/AP





The protests have left Lebanon in economic and political turmoil, seen as the worst crisis since the 1975 to 1990 civil war.

Lebanese policemen try to remove anti-government protesters to reopen a main road in Beirut that was closed during ongoing protests. Picture: Hussein Malla/AP





Since the protests started, the Lebanese pound has lost its value against the US dollar, which is widely used in Lebanon.

A man counts Lebanese pounds at an exchange office in Beirut. File picture: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

On Tuesday, the Lebanese pound was trading around 2,400 to the dollar on the black market. The pound stood at 1,515 to the dollar before the protests started in October.

