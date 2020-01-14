Beirut - Lebanese anti-government demonstrators returned to the streets on Tuesday for what they described as "a week of anger" that they hope will put pressure on political leaders.
Lebanon has been gripped by nationwide protests since October 17, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
After a break of several weeks, the reluctance of Lebanese leaders to form a new government and the country's deteriorating economic situation reignited protests.
"Enough is enough," shouted one demonstrator on a road leading to the capital Beirut.
Protesters used burning tyres to block main roads and stop people from going to work, as main roads in south, eastern and northern were also blocked by protesters.