Protests erupt in Minneapolis as police shoot dead another young black man

PRETORIA - Protests erupted in Minneapolis after police shot a young Black man, who died shortly after, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. The broadcaster said 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot near where George Floyd was killed last year. Hundreds of people confronted police in riot gear on Sunday night, Al Jazeera said in its report. During a news conference on Monday, Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer "drew their handgun instead of their Taser", KSTP TV said in its report. "It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet," Gannon told reporters during the news conference, USA Today quoted Gannon saying.

According to the publication, Gannon said officers are trained to carry their firearms on the dominant side of their body and their Taser on the other side. He was quoted saying that after seeing the video, he believed that, "this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr Wright".

Speaking to KSTP TV, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Wright's family, said the level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane.

"Daunte Wright is yet another young black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us – not just the whitest among us....

“The growing number of black men and women who have been killed or harmed by police is far too hefty a price for the equality we are seeking.

“We join Daunte's family in demanding justice for him, and holding those responsible for his death accountable,’’ Crump was quoted saying.

The officer has been placed on administration leave, and Gannon said it was too soon to say whether she would face charges.

Brooklyn Centre Mayor Mike Elliott said he believed the officer should be fired.

"We cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession," Elliott was quoted saying.

– African News Agency (ANA)