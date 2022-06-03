Putin, African Union to meet in Russia to discuss economic cooperation

Cape Town - Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also the chairperson of the African Union, in Sochi on Friday to discuss economic cooperation and grain supplies. Following various sanctions imposed by Washington and Brussels against Moscow over its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin now seeks to strengthen ties in new markets such as in Asia and Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The parties plan to discuss issues of Russia's interaction with the African Union, including the expansion of political dialogue, economic and humanitarian cooperation with the countries of the continent,” the Kremlin said in a statement. According to Sputnik News, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will also take part in the talks. A press release by the Senegalese presidency noted that the visit is aimed at “freeing up stocks of cereals and fertilisers, the blockage of which particularly affects African countries”, and also easing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

It is "in the same spirit" that the AU accepted the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to send a message to the pan-African organisation via video conference. Al Jazeera reported that cereal prices throughout Africa have surged due to the slump in exports from Ukraine, which sparked fears of social unrest. Furthermore, ships loaded with grain have been blocked in Ukraine, which is a leading exporter of corn and wheat, with Putin having said Moscow will look clear the blockage if the West could lift its sanctions.

Story continues below Advertisement