Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations, situation in Ukraine over phone

Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of bilateral economic cooperation, and the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. Both leaders “focused on tasks to further promote economic cooperation, including measures to improve the contractual legal framework, boost trade and use national currencies in transactions, as well as to ensure uninterrupted supplies of Russian energy,” the Kremlin said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The two leaders agreed on close interaction in these areas at the level of the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and the leaders of relevant agencies,” it added. Putin and Erdogan also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, including ways in which both countries can coordinate efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, and the export of grain to global markets. Erdogan noted it is time for the United Nations “to take action for the plan regarding the formation of secure corridors via the Black Sea for the grain export,” according to Turkey's presidential office.