Putin sends condolences to China's Xi over deadly tibet earthquake

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sent his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a letter of condolences over the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
The earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning in Dingri County in the city of Xigaze, a rural area popular with tourists due to its proximity to Mount Everest. The latest toll of casualties reported by Chinese state media was 95 people killed and 130 injured.
"Accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China," Putin wrote in a letter published on the Kremlin's website.
Russia shares the pain of those who have lost their relatives due to the natural disaster and also wishes for the speedy recovery of everyone affected, the Russian president wrote.
