Putin: Western elites blame own domestic political failures on Russia, China

“It is obvious that with the help of such actions, Western globalist elites, among others, are trying to divert the attention of their own citizens from acute socio-economic problems – falling living standards, unemployment, poverty, deindustrialization – to shift blame for their own failures to other countries – to Russia, to China, which defend their point of view, build a sovereign policy development, without obeying the dictates of supranational elites,” Putin said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.