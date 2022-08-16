Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Putin: Western elites blame own domestic political failures on Russia, China

President Joe Biden takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Joe Biden takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Published 1h ago

Share

Moscow - Western globalist elites are trying to divert the attention of citizens of their countries from acute domestic problems, including falling living standards, unemployment and poverty, and attribute their failures to Russia and China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

“It is obvious that with the help of such actions, Western globalist elites, among others, are trying to divert the attention of their own citizens from acute socio-economic problems – falling living standards, unemployment, poverty, deindustrialization – to shift blame for their own failures to other countries – to Russia, to China, which defend their point of view, build a sovereign policy development, without obeying the dictates of supranational elites,” Putin said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Story continues below Advertisement

Putin added that respect for international law must be restored and the positions of the United Nations and other international dialogue platforms should be strengthened, which will serve as an effective tool to reduce international tensions, prevent conflicts and help ensure the reliable security and well-being of countries and peoples.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is an annual forum that brings together representatives of defence departments, international organizations and non-governmental experts, to discuss key global security issues.

The event is organized by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

More on this

Sputnik

Related Topics:

warpoliticspolitical crisisUnited StatesJoe BidenXi JinpingVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

Recent stories by:

Sputnik