Thursday, September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Published 54m ago

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Her eldest son, Charles, 73, succeeds as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

FILE PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Leon Neal/AFP

