London - Queen Elizabeth set out Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda for his government on Monday, including an Oct. 31 Brexit, a new deal with the European Union, and a host of domestic policies designed to win over voters ahead of an expected election.
The so-called Queen's Speech is the highlight of a day of elaborate pageantry in Westminster and is used to detail all the bills the government wants to enact in the coming year. It is written for the 93-year old monarch by the government.
But, with Brexit in the balance before a crucial week of talks, and an unpredictable election likely in the near future, rival parties said Johnson was misusing the politically-neutral queen by asking her to set out his election agenda.
The speech and accompanying notes set out an overview of more than 20 bills, including the legislation that is required to implement a Brexit deal - if Johnson is able to reach agreement with the EU this week.
"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on 31 October," the queen said from parliament's gilded House of Lords debating chamber.