German Foreign Minister Maas meets Rabi Teichtal at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. The rabbi was insulted and spat at by two Arabic-speaking men last weekend, the Jewish Community of Berlin said Wednesday. File photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters.

Berlin - A rabbi in the German capital Berlin was insulted and spat at by two Arabic-speaking men last weekend, the Jewish Community of Berlin said Wednesday. Yehuda Teichtal, Rabbi of the Jewish Community of Berlin, was walking home after conducting a service at a synagogue in the western district of Wilmersdorf with his son when he was assaulted by the two men.

The police division responsible for religiously-motivated crimes has opened an investigation after the rabbi filed criminal charges.

Teichtal said the Jewish community had noted an uptick in anti-Semitic aggression.

"Aggression against Jews in school yards and on the streets of Berlin have developed a life of their own," he said, according to police.

"However, I continue to be convinced that most people in Berlin will not accept this aggression towards Jews as a sad part of Jewish everyday life," he said.

The head of the Jewish Community in Berlin, Gideon Joffe, said this incident was further proof of "how important it is to strengthen the fight against anti-Semitism with more practical measures."

He called for more plain clothes police officers to help protect Jews on their way to and from synagogue.

dpa