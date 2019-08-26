Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, pose for a photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. File photo: Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa would be turning his attention to the Japan-Africa summit following his visit to the G7 in France, his office has said. Ramaphosa would be travelling from France to Yokohama on Monday where he would participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The conference is convened under the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through Technology, Innovation and People”.

TICAD is a multilateral leaders’ forum on African development that was first convened in 1993 in Japan.

TICAD VII has identified three overarching priorities: Accelerating economic transformation and improving business environments through innovation and private sector engagement, deepening sustainable and resilient societies, and strengthening peace and stability.

The summit will focus on science, technology and innovation; human resource development and education, the oceans economy, climate change and disaster risk reduction, and agriculture.

African News Agency (ANA)