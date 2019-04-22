Blood is seen on a pair of shoes at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Negambo. Picture: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the people and government of Sri Lanka following Sunday morning's terrorist attacks in which more than 200 people died and hundreds of other people were injured in six almost simultaneous bomb blasts in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo and two other cities at churches and hotels. On behalf of the South African people and government, Ramaphosa had conveyed condolences to the government and the people of Sri Lanka, the international relations and cooperation department said in a statement on Sunday evening.

"The president said the people of South Africa were joined with the people of Sri Lanka during this difficult time. The president condemned the attacks in the strongest terms and emphasised that in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, South Africa will continue to use its non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council to prioritise the fight against terrorism and extremist groups across the world. The president also wishes speedy recovery to those injured in these horrific attacks," the department said.

The bombs were reportedly set off by suspected suicide bombers at three churches and three hotels.

African News Agency (ANA)