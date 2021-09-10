Ramaphosa urges BRICS leaders to support global recovery

CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and China at the 13th BRICS summit to co-operate in ensuring equal access to Covid-19 vaccines and to support global economic recovery. In a virtual format chaired by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, BRICS leaders adopted the “New Delhi Declaration”, which condemns terrorism in all forms, including terrorism-financing networks and safe havens.

“BRICS leaders called for refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country,” the declaration said. And, in the global fight against Covid-19, Ramaphosa said the nations also need to ensure access to Covid-19 diagnostics as well as therapeutics to be able to collectively respond to the pandemic. He added that each nation needs its fair share to the Covid-19 access tools accelerator and called on the group to support the proposals made by India and South Africa to ensure a rapid expansion of Covid-19 vaccines across the world.

"The pandemic has reinforced our belief that representative multilateralism is the key to a sustainable future for all," said Ramaphosa. "We call on BRICS to be equally bold and determined in seeking the reform of the United Nations Security Council to enable Africa to take its rightful place among the collective nations of the world in this crucial body," he said. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping added that BRICS countries have become an important force on the international stage and that the five countries have upheld the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and equality.