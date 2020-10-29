Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

Washington – More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

The record-breaking pace, more than 58% of the total 2016 turnout, reflects intense interest in the vote in which incumbent Donald Trump, a Republican, is up against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a former vice-president.

Huge numbers of people have voted by mail or at early in-person polling sites amid concerns the coronavirus could spread at busy Election Day voting places.

Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls as most voters say they disapprove of the Trump administration's handling of Covid-19, which has killed more than 227 000 people in the United States, with case numbers once again breaking daily records as Election Day nears on Tuesday.

Democrats hold a significant advantage in early voting due to their embracing of mail balloting, which Republicans have historically cast in large numbers but have shunned amid repeated and unfounded attacks by Trump, who says the system is prone to widespread fraud.