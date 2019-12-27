Record label boss gunned down in full view of his family









File picture: Pexels A father of two who was gunned down in front of his young family yards from his townhouse on Christmas Eve has been named as a successful record label boss. Flamur Beqiri, 36, died in the street as Debora Krasniqi desperately screamed for help. The newly married couple had been approaching their £1.7million home with their children, a young son and baby girl, after an evening out ahead of Christmas. Neighbours reported hearing five loud bangs around 9pm before finding Mr Beqiri – founder of label 20/20 Records – lying injured in the road in Battersea, south west London.

A nurse who lived opposite the couple rushed over to help the father, who moved to the UK from Sweden in 2016.

The woman said: ‘I tried to help but I knew quite quickly from looking at him that there was not much I could do.’ He was pronounced dead soon after by paramedics.

The family was yards from their home which had been adorned with Christmas decorations including a Santa hanging from a window sill.

One neighbour who saw the couple hours before the shooting said: ‘They were heading out and the wife had her baby in her arms.

‘They seemed in good spirits and said Merry Christmas.’

The couple moved into the home after buying it in 2017 and had only recently completed a big refurbishment.

Mr Beqiri, known as Alex, is the brother of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri.

It was at his sister’s wedding to her ex-husband, Manchester United footballer Anders Lindegaard, that Mr Beqiri fell in love with his future wife Mrs Krasniqi. His sister and Mrs Krasniqi – who also appeared on the Real Housewives show – had been friends before the couple met.

Mr Beqiri was said to have proposed after flying their families to a chalet in Kizbuhel, Austria, where he covered the floor in a 1,000 red rose petals. They married in a lavish ceremony at a luxury hotel in Lake Como, Italy, in October 2018 where their friends were flown out from all over the world.

In a piece about their nuptials in Wedding Style magazine, Mrs Krasniqi revealed they had paid for their guests’ accommodation as a ‘thank you’. Speaking of the special day, she said: ‘I saw only him and my son, and everything fell into place.

‘I shook like a leaf reading our vows and when he cried reading his, I broke into pieces.

‘As we walked back down the aisle as husband and wife, we turned to each other, smiled, and said “Pfff, thank God that’s over”.’

She said the couple had put off their honeymoon as she was expecting their second child soon after and had been busy renovating their dream home.

Last night a police cordon still remained across the property, where drops of blood could still be seen on the doorstep.

They said the gunman fled on foot towards Battersea Bridge Road after the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Stevenson, who is leading the murder probe, added: ‘Our investigation is in the very early stages and we are still working to establish what the motive could be that has led to a man losing his life in such a horrific way, on Christmas Eve, in front of his family.

‘They have been devastated and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Not only would many people have been going about their business, but I am sure many residents would have been alarmed by the sound of the disturbance and gone to see what happened.

‘Did you see a person fleeing the area? Where did they go, and what did they look like?

‘Had you noticed anyone loitering in the area beforehand? We need any information you can give us.’

Daily Mail