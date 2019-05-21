Picture: Twitter screengrab

Moscow - The Ukrainian embassy in the United States passed off a photo depicting the deportation of Jews to an extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during the Holocaust era as the deportation of the Crimean Tatars in 1944, the Russian embassy in Washington noted. "Ukrainian diplomacy playbook: "1944 #CrimeanTatars deportation" is @HolocaustMuseum picture of the Lodz ghetto Jews," the embassy tweeted.

The tweet in question titled "Deportation of Crimean Tatars by the Soviet Union" appeared on the Twitter feed of the Ukrainian embassy in the United States on May 18​​​. The embassy stressed that it was "our duty" not to allow the repetition of "a bitter history."

However, the photo posted by the Ukrainian diplomats belongs to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and is stored in its photo archive. According to the museum, the picture shows Jews from the Lodz ghetto being loaded onto freight trains for deportation to the Chelmno extermination camp. It was taken in the city of Lodz, Poland between 1942 and 1944.

Ukrainian diplomacy playbook:

🔹“1944 #CrimeanTatars deportation” is @HolocaustMuseum picture of the Lodz🇵🇱 ghetto Jews

🔹“2019” - arrest of suspected foreign terrorist organization members https://t.co/64uoHUKgKQ



Reality: memorial ceremony in #Crimea🇷🇺

▪️https://t.co/0saGnKxQKt pic.twitter.com/OtwChzyerq — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) May 20, 2019

May 18 marks the day of remembrance for the victims of the Crimean Tatar forceful deportation. The massive deportation of the Crimean Tatars started on that very day in 1944. Over 190 000 Crimean Tatars were subjected to the ethnic cleansing and thousands died during the deportation, accordion to historians.

Sputnik