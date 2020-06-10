Relatives of Italy's Covid-19 dead approach prosecutors seeking justice
Rome - Relatives of Covid-19 victims in Bergamo, Italy's most infected province, took legal action on Wednesday in search of justice for their dead.
Members of the "Noi Denunceremo" (We will press charges) association, born out of a Facebook group, filed 50 individual criminal complaints before the Bergamo prosecutors' office.
"We are all from the Bergamo area and we all have similar stories, stories of family tragedies, and we are all seeking clear and serious answers from prosecutors," Cristina Longhini told dpa.
Longhini and other relatives are not pressing charges against specific individuals or institutions, but are convinced that many people died due to official negligence and incompetence.
Many of the complaints cite authorities' failure to seal off Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, two towns on the outskirts of Bergamo that were virus clusters in early March, according to a lawyer for the group.
They also mention the rushed reopening of the emergency room of Alzano Lombardo's hospital, after the first Covid-19 cases were diagnosed there, citing it as having contributed to the epidemic.
"It will be up to judicial authorities to assess the complaints," the lawyer, Consuelo Locati, was quoted as saying by ANSA news agency. "It won't be a quick investigation given the sensitivity of the matter."
Longhini lost her 65-year-old father in March.
When he got sick, the family doctor refused to visit him at home, and ambulances were not available to take him to hospital for several days. When he was finally hospitalized, he was beyond saving.dpa