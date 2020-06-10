Relatives of Italy's Covid-19 dead approach prosecutors seeking justice

Rome - Relatives of Covid-19 victims in Bergamo, Italy's most infected province, took legal action on Wednesday in search of justice for their dead.

Members of the "Noi Denunceremo" (We will press charges) association, born out of a Facebook group, filed 50 individual criminal complaints before the Bergamo prosecutors' office.

"We are all from the Bergamo area and we all have similar stories, stories of family tragedies, and we are all seeking clear and serious answers from prosecutors," Cristina Longhini told dpa.

Longhini and other relatives are not pressing charges against specific individuals or institutions, but are convinced that many people died due to official negligence and incompetence.

Many of the complaints cite authorities' failure to seal off Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, two towns on the outskirts of Bergamo that were virus clusters in early March, according to a lawyer for the group.