A man kisses the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid. After a tortuous judicial and public relations battle, Spain's Socialist government has announced that Franco's embalmed body will be relocated from a controversial shrine to a small public cemetery where the former dictator's remains will lie along his deceased wife. File photo: AP Photo/Alfonso Ruiz.

Madrid - The body of Spain's former right-wing dictator Francisco Franco will be exhumed within the next two weeks, the government said on Friday. Franco's remains will be transferred from a massive mausoleum in the so-called Valley of the Fallen, north-west of Madrid, to a municipal cemetery to the north of the city, Spanish Vice President Carmen Calvo said after a cabinet meeting.

Spain's government wants to transform the Valley of the Fallen into a place of national reconciliation. Originally a memorial erected by Franco himself in honour of those who died on his side of the Spanish Civil War, it has become a pilgrimage site for Franco followers and right-wing extremists.

A number of conservative and right-wing populist politicians spoke out against the plan.

After months of debate, the highest court in Madrid gave the green light to exhume the former Spanish leader in September.