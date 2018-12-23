In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television, Russian rescue team wait for a elevator to go down into the mine potash mine in Solikamsk, the Perm region near the Ural Mountains, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Russian emergency teams struggled Saturday to reach nine construction workers trapped inside a burning potash mine in the Perm region near the Ural Mountains. Picture: RU-RTR Russian Television via AP.

MOSCOW - Russian rescuers have found eight dead construction workers after a fire in a mine operated by potash maker Uralkali, and one more person remains missing, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday citing investigators. Nine people were trapped underground by smoke after a fire broke out in the mine in Solikamsk, some 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Saturday.

Rescuers have yet to put out the fire, which broke out in a section of the mine that was under construction, and recover the bodies, which lie at a depth of more than 360 metres, Interfax reported.

Russia's mining industry has been plagued by accidents for years. In February 2016, 36 miners and rescue workers died in a coal mine above the Arctic circle.

Reuters