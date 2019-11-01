A soldier walks past a damaged hotel in the aftermath of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, in Kidapawan city, Cotabato province, Philippines. Picture: CERILO EBRANO/EPA

Manila - Residents in areas battered by a series of strong earthquakes in the southern Philippines were told Friday not to return to their homes yet as more tremors were expected to occur in the coming days. At least 16 people were killed and 403 injured in the two quakes that struck the southern region of Mindanao on October 29 and 31, displacing more than 30 000 residents, the national disaster relief office said.

Hundreds of aftershocks have jolted the areas since then, and more than 3,200 houses, schools, health facilities, and private and commercial establishments were damaged, the office added. Some structures have collapsed from the quakes.

"People are not allowed to go back to buildings," said Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster relief ofice. "What we're trying to avoid at this time is the occurrence wherein there are people in the structure and another earthquake hits and the building collapses on them."

Rescue workers assess the damage in a residential condominium building that partially collapsed after a strong earthquake in Davao City, Philippines. The third strong earthquake this month jolted the southern Philippines on Thursday morning, further damaging structures already weakened by the earlier shaking. Picture: AP

"What is essential here is we keep our people safe even though they are forced to stay in open spaces, but we do not limit them from going to other places or their relatives so that they can find other places to stay, but not inside the area," he added.

The October 29 quake had a magnitude of 6.6, while the October 31 tremor was measured at 6.5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

On October 16, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake also struck the same area, killing seven people.