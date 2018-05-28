Roseanne Barr tweeted that she was sorry to Jarrett “for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.” Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama. File picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

New York — Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."

ABC, which produces Barr's show, "Roseanne," didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

