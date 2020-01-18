Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech in Tehran. File picture: Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP

Tehran - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has followed the lead of Iran's supreme leader in speaking out against US President Donald Trump, calling him a "global agitator" and accusing him of worsening the situation in several regions of the world. "In the past two years, he and the American government have only brought about unrest," Rouhani said in a speech in the south-eastern city of Zahedan on Saturday. There are more crises now than there were prior to the start of Trump's term, Rouhani said.

"Not only in Iran, but also in Iraq, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Afghanistan - he has brought about more trouble everywhere," Rouhani said in comments carried by broadcaster Chabar.

On Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "clowns" while leading prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years.

Trump responded to the comments on Twitter with a quip that Khamenei had "not been so Supreme lately."