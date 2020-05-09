Roy Horn of magician duo 'Siegfried & Roy' dies of Covid-19 aged 75

San Francisco - Magician Roy Horn, who was one half of the German duo "Siegfried & Roy," has died after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman told dpa. The 75-year-old died on Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to the Covid-19 illness caused by the novel coronavirus, spokesman Dave Kirvin said. As an animal tamer, he became famous for his appearances with white tigers and lions alongside his partner Siegfried Fischbacher. But Horn's career effectively ended in October 2003, when his white tiger Mantecore attacked him during a performance, causing severe injuries. Horn never completely recovered from the massive blood loss and a stroke he suffered. He also had a brain operation after the accident.

Horn slowly learned to walk again after the attack, but carefully and with a cane. He used a wheelchair during some rare public appearances.

Fischbacher, 80, who became his carer, said Horn was "a fighter his whole life including during these final days," in a statement addressing his death.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said.

Las Vegas magicians Roy Horn, left, and Siegfried Fischbacher pose in New York in 1987, with their rare white tigers, Neva, left, a female, and Vegas, a male, during a stop at Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery store before their departure for Germany. File picture: Scott McKiernan/AP

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Horn was born in Nordenham, near the German city of Bremen, and discovered his love for exotic animals as a child in Germany. He was particularly fond of a cheetah named Chico at Bremen's zoo.

He met Fischbacher while working as a steward on a cruise ship, and the duo worked together on magic tricks and animal stunts.

In 1967, the duo went to Las Vegas. In 1988, they inked a million-dollar deal to perform at the Mirage Hotel in the casino city.

During their 14-year run at the hotel from 1989 to 2003, they became world renowned.

After the 2003 accident, the show was shelved, but the duo returned to the stage for their final goodbye in a ten-minute show at a charity event at the Bellagio Hotel casino in Las Vegas in 2009.

Mantecore, the white tiger who attacked Horn, was the duo's co-star.

Horn never blamed Mantecore and maintained his love for wild cats throughout his life.

He has said in interviews that the tiger had been trying to drag him to safety after he became dizzy and fell during the 2003 show, telling People magazine "he instinctively saw that I needed help, and he helped me."

