Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership agreement not targeted against anybody

The Comprehensive partnership agreement, which will be signed by Russian and Iranian presidents in Moscow, is not directed against any other country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement after negotiations on January 17.
"This agreement, as well as our agreement with North Korea, is not directed against any country and is constructive in nature, aimed at strengthening the capabilities of Russia and Iran in various parts of the world, the ability to better develop the economy, solve social issues and ensure reliable defense capability," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
