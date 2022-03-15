Russia says there will be no domestic food shortages

Russia said on Tuesday there was no risk of a food shortage on the domestic market and cautioned consumers against rushing out to stock up on staples after the West slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia's economy is facing its gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the United States and Europe cut Russia off from swathes of the global economy due to Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisment

“There are no conditions for risks of a shortage or deduction in product range," Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said in a statement. “It is not worth driving up artificial demand with purchases for the future,” said Abramchenko. “We will reorient the market and establish mutually profitable trade, expand our partnership network with friendly countries.”

Russia has already taken steps to safeguard its food market in light of Western sanctions. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until August 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30. President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russian security after Nato admitted members up to Russia's borders and Western countries supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

Story continues below Advertisment