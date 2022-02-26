Russia seizes lots of Western weapons in Ukraine: Russian defence ministry

MOSCOW - Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has seized a large quantity of weapons supplied by Western countries in recent months, said Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Friday. The seized weapons include the U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile systems and British NLAWs, the spokesman said.

"In total, the Russian Armed Forces disabled 211 facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them, 17 command posts and communication centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 19 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 39 radar stations. Six combat aircraft, one helicopter, five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," Konashenkov said. China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said Friday that any action by the UN Security Council should be truly conducive to defusing Ukraine crisis. "Any action should be truly conducive to defusing the crisis, rather than adding fuel to fire," Zhang made the remarks after the council failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine proposed by the United States and some other countries.

"If not properly handled, or blindly exerting pressure and imposing sanctions, it may only lead to more casualties, more property loss, more complicated and chaotic situations, and more difficulties in bridging differences," the ambassador said. Zhang said China is deeply concerned about the latest developments of the situation in Ukraine. Currently, it has come to a point which China does not want to see, he noted. China always forms its own position based on the merits of the matter at hand, the envoy said, adding that China advocates that all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected, and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld.