Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he meets with members to discuss constitutional amendments. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Moscow - Russia will not legalise same-sex marriage as long as Vladimir Putin is president, the country's leader said on Thursday. "While I am president, it will not happen," Putin told a meeting to discuss possible amendments to the constitution, according to comments carried by state media.

Public promotion of homosexuality is a crime in Russia under federal legislation signed into law by Putin in 2013.

Putin, 67, has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades, with his current term set to end in 2024. He is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.

Some of the amendments under consideration could enable Putin to retain authority after his term ends, as prime minister with expanded power, a lifetime senator or head of the advisory State Council.