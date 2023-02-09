Russia working on deal to supply wheat, oil free of charge to Lebanon – ambassador

BEIRUT - Russia and Lebanon are working out an agreement on the delivery of wheat and oil products to Beirut, the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov said. The diplomat said that the Russian leadership decided to supply wheat and oil products to Lebanon free of charge, following a request from the Lebanese government.

"At this stage, there is a technical co-ordination of the delivery of these products," the ambassador said. Rudakov said that Russia delivered 714.15 tons of seed oil to Lebanese schools in 2022. Acting Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamia said in November that Lebanon would receive 25,000 tons of wheat and 10,000 tons of fuel free of charge from Russia.

Wheat is loaded aboard a cargo ship in the international port of Rostov-on-Don to be shipped to Turkey, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralysed, and the national currency depreciated more than 20 times against the dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population is living below the poverty line. Sputnik