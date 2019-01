Emergency Situations employees work at the scene of a collapsed section of an apartment building in Magnitigorsk. Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a collapsed Russian apartment building. Picture: Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP

Moscow - The bodies of 37 people have so far been recovered following a gas explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk that caused an apartment block to collapse.

Rescue workers had pulled more bodies from the rubble, the news agency Tass reported early Thursday citing the Emergencies Ministry. On Wednesday the death toll had stood at 24.