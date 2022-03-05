Russian embassy thanks South Africans for support

The Russian embassy has thanked South Africans for their support and solidarity in a tweet posted on Saturday. “Dear subscribers, we have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organisations.

“We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine!” Dear subscribers, we have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organizations. We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine! 🇷🇺🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/vj0N6ClhSJ — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) March 5, 2022 The ANCYL condemned the use of heavy weapons and war that in conflicts that “require dialogue” in a tweet that the Russian embassy in South Africa retweeted. “The African National Congress Youth League, the largest Youth movement in the continent calls on the government of South Africa, the Africa Union, and the continent at large to defend the rights of all countries in the world to affirm their sovereignty.

“Volodymr Zelensky is proving to be a proxy for US’s battle to control energy in Europe. “We call on the youth in Africa to reject this despotic nature of EU and USA’s conduct. “Africa has a bad experience with Nato, Libya is still a war zone since the events in Tripoli, 2011 led to the murdering of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

“We are hounded by US military bases, Tigray in Ethiopia is still unstable, Somali, Sudan and many other African countries still breathe the wrath of Yankee capitalism.” In response to the tweet by the Russian embassy, one tweep called Russia a liberator and called on them to “liberate the oppressed from the US and West”. Another user who said they were South African said: “We love you, Mother Russia.”

We are Russia and Russia is us. Russia 🇷🇺 the liberator, we wish Russia all the best on what it has started. It's a good project 👌, please liberate the oppressed from America and the West. pic.twitter.com/GLoXimez9Q — Uzinyolenj'endala (@Zwanebs) March 5, 2022 As a South African, I Wil speak for th rest of the country, we love you mother Russia 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺. — Mokhoane makaringe (@Nwajivi) March 5, 2022 Earlier this week, #IStandWithPutin trended on Twitter, as Africans backed Russia while slamming the US.

Those living in Africa took to the social media platform to voice their thoughts on Putin. Some Twitter users also added an excerpt of a speech by Nelson Mandela. “If there is a country that has committed unspeakable atrocities in the world, it is the United States of America.

“They don’t care for human beings “When Japan was retreating on all fronts, they decided to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and killed a lot of innocent people who are still suffering from the effects of the bombs. “Those bombs were not aimed against the Japanese, they were aimed against the Soviet Union to say ”Look, this is the power that we have. If you dare oppose what we do, this is what is going to happen to you.