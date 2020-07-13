Russian institute claims success in human trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Moscow - A Russian institute developing one of the country's potential coronavirus vaccines hopes to start its final stage testing in a small section of the general public in mid-August, the RIA news agency cited the institute's director as saying on Monday.

Globally, of 19 experimental Covid-19 vaccines in human trials, only two are in final Phase III trials - one by China's Sinopharm and another by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. China's Sinovac Biotech is set to become the third later this month.

Early results from the first small-scale human trial of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow has shown it to be safe for use, according to a separate RIA report on Sunday.

"Around 14-15 August, I hope, the small amount of vaccine that we should be able to produce will enter public circulation," Alexander Ginsburg, the institute's director, was quoted as saying.

This will be equivalent to a Phase III trial, since people getting the vaccine will remain under supervision, RIA reported, citing Ginsburg.