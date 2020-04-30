Russian prime minister says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Moscow - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin that he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties, but the prime minister said on Thursday he would stay in touch on key issues.

Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.

During a video call, Putin voiced hope that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hurt by the virus pandemic.

In Russia, the prime minister oversees the economy and answers to the president.