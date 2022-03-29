Russian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine

MYKOLAIV: A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, trapping 11 people under the rubble, local governor Vitaliy Kim said.

An image showed a large hole in the side of the building. On Tuesday, witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off by Ukrainian authorities.

⚡️Russian forces hit Mykolaiv's regional state administration building.



Most employees were able to get out. Rescuers are looking for eight civilians and three military personnel believed to be under the rubble.



Source: Vitaliy Kim, head of regional administration pic.twitter.com/Hat08rlGMd — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 29, 2022

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," Kim said. "The entire supply of IQOS (electronic cigarettes) was lost.