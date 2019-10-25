Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Moscow - A soldier fatally shot eight fellow servicemen and wounded two others on Friday at a Russian military base in Siberia, Russia's military said. The soldier suffered a "nervous breakdown due to personal circumstances unrelated to military service," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The incident occurred in the south-eastern region of Zabaykalsky, which borders China and Mongolia. The military reported that the shooter had been detained.

The soldier, who served at a repair and maintenance facility, opened fire from his service weapon during an evening change of guard, said the statement, carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

The wounded "were promptly taken to a military hospital where they received necessary qualified medical assistance. Their condition is not life-threatening," the statement said.