Russia's 'brazen' attack on Ukraine 'will not go unpunished'

Ottawa - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday condemned Russia's "egregious" and "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine, calling on Moscow to immediately withdraw from the country and saying its aggression "will not go unpunished." "Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine," Trudeau said in a statement issued in the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations.

The Canadian leader called the "unprovoked actions" a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called on Russia to "immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country." Trudeau warned of "severe consequences" for Moscow, vowing with allies "to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts," including imposing more sanctions. "Russia's brazen acts will not go unpunished," he said.