Russia’s counter sanctions will hit ’weak spots’ of US and its allies

New Delhi – Moscow will respond to the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the head of the Russian Senate, Valentina Matviyenko, told journalists during her visit to Tajikistan on Friday, RT reported. “As for the reciprocal sanctions… they are ready,” Matviyenko said, adding that Russia’s response would not mirror the restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies, but would instead hit the western nations where it hurts.

“We are well aware of the West’s weak spots and we have drafted an entire package… a series of potential sanctions to be used against those nations that announced sanctions against Russia,” the Senate head said, adding that “the West has many soft spots”, the report said. The official did not elaborate on any details of the drafted sanction proposals. She only said that the measures would be designed so as not to hurt Russia itself. The Russian government has taken “all the threats stemming from sanctions” into account and developed “safety mechanisms”, RT reported.