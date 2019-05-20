The coach of the national SA female basketball team is confident that the women will perform well at a world championship tournament in Thailand. Picture: Noni Mokati

Johannesburg - The coach of the national South African female basketball team is confident that the young women will perform well at a world championship tournament to be held in Suphanburi, Thailand this week. Independent Media caught up with wheelchair basketball coach Jabulani Mthethwa at the Dubai International Airport on Monday morning shortly before the team embarked on their journey.

The group of 12 are set to compete in the U25 division of the tournament hosted by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) and will take on countries such as Germany, Australia, Japan, Turkey and the US to name a few.

Picture: Noni Mokati





"We're looking forward to doing well however we know we are going against the powerhouses of the world. It's not going to be an easy task," he said adding they would try and do their best.

And while some South African teams from different sporting codes have in the past encountered funding challenges despite qualifying, Mthethwa said the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) as well as fuel company, Sasol came through for them.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Noni Mokati





"We thank Sascoc for this one and Sasol really made it came through for us.

Player Noni Yonke also said she was looking forward to competing in the Asian country.

The team also travelled with its management team which includes a group of five people.

Political Bureau