SA government welcomes ICC’s move to issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant, Mohammed Deif

The ICC said the arrest warrants had been classified as 'secret' to protect witnesses and to safeguard the conduct of the investigations. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, said the step underscores the international community’s determination to hold individuals accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, reaffirming the fundamental principles of international law and justice. In a statement on Thursday, Simelane explained that the ICC’s warrants mark a critical moment in addressing decades of impunity surrounding serious violations in Palestine.

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant Picture: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP She noted that the ICC’s findings provide compelling evidence that both Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally deprived the civilian population of Gaza of essential resources, including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.

"Their actions, which obstructed humanitarian aid and exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis, constitute serious breaches of international humanitarian law," she said. “This development as a significant affirmation of South Africa’s long-standing advocacy for Palestinian rights,” Simelane said. “This step by the ICC is a vindication of South Africa’s position, which has been canvassed extensively before the International Court of Justice. The international community can no longer ignore the glaring evidence of genocide and systemic violations of international law in Gaza.”

She said South Africa, alongside other nations, has consistently called for accountability to address the atrocities committed against Palestinians. SA filed an application with the Hague-based ICJ on December 29, 2023, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. According to the United Nations (UN), 14 other countries have supported SA's mission including; Bolivia, Chile, Maldives, Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Türkiye, Egypt and Mexico.