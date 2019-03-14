A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. File picture: Osman Orsal/Reuters

Geneva - The head of the Saudi human rights commission said on Thursday that the kingdom had brought perpetrators of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to justice and rejected any international role in the probe. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban told the United Nations Human Rights Council that those accused of the "heinous crime" and "unfortunate accident" at its Istanbul consulate on October 3 had attended three hearings so far with their lawyers present, but gave no names or details.

"Therefore what is being conveyed by certain media regarding the need for us to internationalise some of these matters is something we do not accept because such demands amount to interference in our domestic affairs and in our domestic judicial system," he told the Geneva forum.

Reuters