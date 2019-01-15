Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, center, stands with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, right, as she arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal - Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who was granted asylum in Canada after fleeing from her allegedly abusive family, pledged on Tuesday to fight for the freedom of other less fortunate women in a public statement to the media in Toronto. "Today and for years to come I will work in support of freedom for women around the world, the same freedom I experienced on the first day I arrived in Canada," said the 18-year-old, whose widely publicised battle to escape her family garnered international attention.

Speaking in Arabic at a press conference at a Toronto immigrant and refugee settlement agency, al-Qunun, who after her family reportedly disowned her, now prefers to use Mohammed as her last name, thanked Canada, Thailand and the UN refugee agency and thousands of well-wishers around the world.

"I'm one of the lucky ones," Mohammed said. "I know that there are unlucky women who disappeared after trying to escape or who could not do anything to change their reality."

Mohammed fled her family while visiting Kuwait and flew to Thailand. She had planned to enter Australia on a tourist visa and seek asylum.

But she was stopped by Thai immigration authorities after landing at Bangkok last week.

Mohammed took to social media, asking for help as she barricaded herself in an airport hotel room.

She landed in Toronto after the Canadian government said it had agreed to resettle her at the request of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

She was personally greeted by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

dpa