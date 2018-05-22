Malaysia's transport minister said the private US based Ocean Infinity's search for the missing plane MH370 will end next week. Picture: AP Photo

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia's newly appointed transport minister said on Wednesday the private US based Ocean Infinity's search for the missing plane MH370 will end next week.

Anthony Loke said the search was due to end in April but was extended twice following requests from Ocean Infinity until May 29.

On March 8, 2014, the Malaysia Airlines plane with 239 passengers and crew members on board vanished mid-flight en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, becoming one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Read more: #MH370: South Africa holds key information

A fruitless underwater search by an international team was suspended in January 2017.

But the hunt began again early this year after Malaysia's government gave approval to Ocean Infinity to search for the plane on a "no cure, no fee" basis, meaning the company will foot the bill and only ask for reimbursement if the plane is found.

dpa