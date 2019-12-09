Second Epstein victim claims she had sex with Prince Andrew









Britain's Prince Andrew has pulled out of public duties “for the foreseeable future” amid a firestorm of criticism over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP/African News Agency London - Prince Andrew’s woes deepened as new allegations emerged linking him to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Lawyers in the US said a second alleged victim of the disgraced financier had come forward to say she had sex with the Duke of York. It is understood she has not made any allegation of wrongdoing, but has said she and Andrew had consensual sex. In a separate development, a new witness said she saw Andrew dancing with Virginia Roberts, who has claimed she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17. Andrew, 59, has repeatedly denied her account and said he could not remember meeting the teenager, despite a photograph of the pair standing together in which he appears to have his arm around her waist.

But two people have now contacted lawyers to say they saw him with the blonde in Tramp nightclub in London in 2001, just hours before Miss Roberts said they had sex.

More than 80 women have come forward to say they were abused by billionaire Epstein.

Several want Andrew to be called as a witness in their civil cases against the estate of the billionaire, who was found dead in prison earlier this year.

The alleged victims include the unnamed woman who says she also had sex with Andrew. She has contacted lawyers in the US and her allegations are being assessed.

Details of her claim against Epstein are not yet known, but private detectives working for her lawyers are reported to believe her account is plausible. If a formal claim is filed against the Epstein estate as part of the civil case, her alleged relationship with Andrew could be made public in court documents.

Similar documents filed on behalf of Miss Roberts led to her allegations about Andrew being revealed.

Miss Roberts said she was groomed and abused by Epstein from the age of 15 and then "trafficked" to London by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. She told BBC1’s Panorama last week that the pair introduced her to Andrew, who took her to Tramp nightclub and bought her a vodka before asking her to dance.

"I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me.”



Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked as a teenager and asks the British public to not accept this "as being OK.”



Now 36 and a mother-of-three who uses her married name Virginia Giuffre, she recalled he was a "hideous dancer" and said she felt sick when she realised she was expected to have sex with him.

She broke down as she described how she was ‘abused by a member of the Royal Family’ and left feeling "ashamed and dirty".

Andrew has denied the account and said he had no recollection of meeting her, and that he was at Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, with Princess Beatrice, on the night Miss Roberts said they met.

In his own interview with Newsnight, he claimed he had never bought a drink at Tramp, and said a rare medical condition at the time meant he was unable to sweat.

Following the disastrous Newsnight interview, a British woman contacted lawyers to say she remembered seeing Andrew at Tramp with the blonde teenager. She said she remembered the night vividly because it was the only time she had seen a member of the Royal Family.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s alleged victims, flew to London to interview the witness and contacted a friend of the woman who was with her that night.

The lawyer said the woman’s friend had corroborated her story and also remembered seeing the prince dancing with Miss Roberts.

Miss Bloom declined to say if they remembered seeing Andrew sweating, but told The Mail on Sunday that both witnesses were "credible" and that she was preparing to take them to the US to speak to the FBI.

She told the newspaper: "The FBI is looking into Prince Andrew. They want to speak to him. He’s said he wants to co-operate with law enforcement and yet it doesn’t seem to be happening, so I would like to help this move forward."

Prince Andrew has said he was willing to co-operate with authorities "if required". Buckingham Palace declined to make any further comment.

Daily Mail