London - A British businessman’s wife jumped 250ft (about 76m) to her death from their luxury apartment after they began a new life in China.
Gill Smith, 44, had seemed happy after setting up home in Shanghai with managing director husband Peter and their two young sons.
But she had "got herself in a hole" with a problem which she thought was unresolvable and kept it to herself, an inquest heard. In July last year Mrs Smith, formerly of Bramhall, near Manchester, fell 38 floors from the balcony of the family home near the Huangpu River after sending her sons to have lunch with their father.
The inquest in Stockport was not given details of what had been on her mind.
She suffered multiple injuries and was found in the apartment complex grounds. She left a note with the passcode for her phone and a draft email was found saying she was sorry for her actions.